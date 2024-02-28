The UK’s biggest inclusive alternative wedding fayre comes to Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our fayres bring together the most unique wedding suppliers in a truly quirky venue to help make weddings one of a kind!

Are you fed up of going around wedding fairs and seeing hundreds of suppliers offering the same thing? Sick of feeling judged for wanting something different? We are too! That's why we created The Quirky Wedding Fayre. Your wedding should be all about you! So why would you settle for having a day that's the same as everyone else's? We've handpicked a talented bunch of wedding professionals who all offer something different and adhere to our zero-judgement ethos, and they're all ready and waiting to show you what they've got up their sleeves!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New for 2024 is our Quirky Quiet Hour! We understand that wedding fairs can be a really overwhelming place full of lots of people and lots of noise! To assist those who may be anxious, overwhelmed or neurodivergent, the hour between 2pm and 3pm at our fayres will be Quirky Quiet Hour. Quiet Hour is an individually ticketed timeslot where those who feel they need a quieter browsing experience can attend. Find out more here.

Most Popular

The Quirky Wedding Fayre, Free Entry, Yoghurt Rooms Sussex, Sunday 24th March 11am-3pm

Standard entry to all of our fayres is free, or you can opt for VIP tickets for our exclusive goody bags and bubbly!

Pop by for a quick look around or stay all day with us - grab a drink, listen to some live music or grab something to eat! Our Quirky Wedding Fayres are a day out for all ages! Find out more and get your tickets here.

About Quirky Weddings

In just five years, Quirky Weddings has grown into a national company, operating across 9 locations in the UK with over 30 Quirky Wedding Fayres under their belt, a bi-annual magazine, Quirky Weddings Magazine and now an annual awards programme, The Quirky Wedding Awards – the UK’s first and only alternative wedding awards, showcasing and celebrating the UK’s best inclusive wedding suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad