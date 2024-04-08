The Ultimate ABBA Stay: Celebrate 50 years of ABBA’s win at Eurovision at The Grand Brighton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ultimate fans of the awesome foursome can Chiquitita the night away at this iconic hotel and enjoy a night of luxury in the very location of ABBA’s victory party on April 6, 1974.
With 204 beautiful rooms across seven floors, The Grand Brighton serves as the ideal base to enjoy the charm of one of Britain’s most famous seaside towns. Situated adjacent to the beach, the hotel is just a stone’s throw away from attractions including the Grade 1 listed Royal Pavilion and Garden, the famous West Pier, The Lanes, and the Brighton Palace Pier.
Before an afternoon of exploring this fantastic city, guests can treat themselves to a classic British past time; a luxury afternoon tea in the hotel’s opulent Victoria Terrace & Lounge overlooking the sea front, which serves delicious traditional, vegan and gluten free selections. Throughout April, guests can indulge in the hotel’s Cake of the Day – a traditional Swedish cake garnish with chocolate musical notes on top, and nods to ABBA to celebrate the iconic pop band.
Fans can also enjoy a delicious range of ABBA-themed cocktails including the Honey Honey; made from Jack Daniels Honey, Disaronno Amaretto, honey, lemon juice and passionfruit puree, the Gimme Gimme Gimme; a fun and fruity blend of silver tequila, watermelon, strawberry and lime, or the Mango Mia; a mocktail made from mango puree, Ceder’s 0.0% gin, pineapple juice, lemon juice and sugar syrup.
After a day of sights and seaside attractions, head back to the hotel and indulge in a range of delicious seasonal dishes at the hotel’s on-site restaurant, Cyan. Or, head over to the stunning Victoria Bar to enjoy an ABBA-themed cocktail or two before retiring to the beautiful hotel room, which features indulgent interiors and luxurious little touches to make sure your stay is a memorable one.