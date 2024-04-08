The Ultimate ABBA Stay: Celebrate 50 years of ABBA’s win at Eurovision at The Grand Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ultimate fans of the awesome foursome can Chiquitita the night away at this iconic hotel and enjoy a night of luxury in the very location of ABBA’s victory party on April 6, 1974.

With 204 beautiful rooms across seven floors, The Grand Brighton serves as the ideal base to enjoy the charm of one of Britain’s most famous seaside towns. Situated adjacent to the beach, the hotel is just a stone’s throw away from attractions including the Grade 1 listed Royal Pavilion and Garden, the famous West Pier, The Lanes, and the Brighton Palace Pier.

Before an afternoon of exploring this fantastic city, guests can treat themselves to a classic British past time; a luxury afternoon tea in the hotel’s opulent Victoria Terrace & Lounge overlooking the sea front, which serves delicious traditional, vegan and gluten free selections. Throughout April, guests can indulge in the hotel’s Cake of the Day – a traditional Swedish cake garnish with chocolate musical notes on top, and nods to ABBA to celebrate the iconic pop band.

ABBA-themed cake.

Fans can also enjoy a delicious range of ABBA-themed cocktails including the Honey Honey; made from Jack Daniels Honey, Disaronno Amaretto, honey, lemon juice and passionfruit puree, the Gimme Gimme Gimme; a fun and fruity blend of silver tequila, watermelon, strawberry and lime, or the Mango Mia; a mocktail made from mango puree, Ceder’s 0.0% gin, pineapple juice, lemon juice and sugar syrup.