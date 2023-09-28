BREAKING
The ultimate office party? Extra night of Après Ski at Goodwood

The Kennels at Goodwood are staging an extra night of the ever popular Après Ski party nights this Christmas to make room for local office parties.
By Dawn SharpeContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:15 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 09:16 BST
Guests are encouraged to cosy up in their best ski wear as the party takes place on the Putting Green at the estate's members' clubhouse on Kennel Hill on Thursday 14/Friday 15 and Saturday 16 December.

Apres Ski is the ultimate outdoor Christmas party and the perfect opportunity to celebrate your team's achievements in 2023. Fun and informal, the party begins at 7pm and ends at 1am. There's a DJ throughout the evening as well as plenty of Instagrammable moments, drinks and food from the estate's organic Home Farm.

With two tier priced tickets available - £28 per person for entry and a welcome shot of toffee vodka, or £38 to add in food - it's the ideal opportunity to get the team together in a fun and informal setting.

To book, or to find out more, go to https://www.goodwood.com/visit-eat-stay/the-kennels/events-calendar/apres-ski-party/

