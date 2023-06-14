The Waterlily Festival at Sheffield Park and Garden. An extravaganza of natural beauty in East Sussex

Sheffield Park and Garden’s picturesque lakes burst with colour during June and July and, to celebrate, their hugely successful Waterlily Festival returns to the National Trust estate.

The Floating Pontoon at Sheffield Park and Garden's Waterlily Festival

Visitors of all ages are invited to spend time in nature wandering the shores of the lakes, adorned by thousands of plants from seven different species - all in different shades and colours from buttery yellow to deep crimson red.

The National Trust property are even encouraging you to get up close to the dazzling blooms and buzzing dragonflies with their floating pontoon, installed just for this special natural event. Plus look out for giant flowers and dragonflies created by community-led artists, Same Sky and So Sussex.

For those inspired by the serene waterlilies, why not take the opportunity to embrace your creative side? Limited tickets are available via the Sheffield Park and Garden website for waterlily watercolour, sketching and photography workshops. Tickets must be booked in advance. And, for the youngsters, help create a kilometre’s worth of waterlily bunting each weekend! Design your own triangle and peg it to the ribbon in the garden for a £1 donation.

The waterlilies were an addition made to the lakes at the turn of the last century during the time of Arthur Soames who became the owner of the house, park, garden and the wider estate in 1910. At the time, the hardy varieties that were being bred were in dazzling pinks and buttery yellows. The varieties that he introduced were Nymphaea marliacea ‘Carnea’, Nymphaea marliacea ‘Chromatella’ Nymphaea ‘Gladstoniana’ Nymphaea ‘Mrs Richmond’ and Nymphaea ‘Escarboucle’. These have remained on the lakes ever since.

Today the lakes contain over 700 plants and seven different species.