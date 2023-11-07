The Winter Fair at the South of England Showground set to return to West Sussex this month

The annual Winter Fair will return to the South of England Showground in West Sussex this month.

Taking place from 9am to 5pm on Saturday, November 18 and 9am to 4pm on Sunday, November 19 in Ardingly, the Winter Fair offers the ideal chance for visitors to kickstart their Christmas preparations and enjoy some classic festive fun with the family.

Featuring an array of local, independent traders, the two-day event transforms the showground into a shopper's haven with a huge variety of stalls.

Food and drink enthusiasts will revel in the offerings, including gin liqueurs, homemade preserves, gourmet pies, cheeses, wines, and handcrafted Christmas treats, including puddings and chocolates.

For those seeking distinctive gifts and stocking fillers, there’s everything from wooden toys, artwork, and jewellery to crafted leather and cashmere fashion, natural soaps, grooming sets, home accessories, Christmas decorations, and much more.

Beyond shopping, the fair offers hands-on experiences for all ages. Visitors can take part in wreath-making workshops hosted by My Little Flower Boutique and have a go at chocolate decoration with Chocolate Genie.

Younger visitors can delight in the vintage carousel at the funfair, step into a giant snow globe for a memorable photo, and, of course, meet Santa himself in his Grotto. Storytelling sessions featuring Mistletoe the Elf and the Christmas Tree Fairy will weave together traditional tales from the North Pole, evoking the magic of Yule and the winter realm.

Corrie Ince, show director at the South of England Agricultural Society, who organises the Winter Fair, said: “Our Winter Fair not only enables us to showcase and support local and artisan producers, it provides our visitors with an exclusive shopping experience, presenting them with unique gifts, home embellishments, seasonal delicacies, and beverages that can‘t be found on the typical high street.

“By joining us at the Winter Fair, as well as the chance to embrace the joy of the Christmas season, your involvement also helps us to aid our charitable efforts to support individuals and education institutions engaged in agriculture and land-based industries and engage school children in countryside learning."

Tickets to the Winter Fair 2023 are available now from www.seas.org.uk; however, they are limited, so visitors are advised to book in advance to guarantee entry.

Tickets cost £8.75 for adults and £7.25 for senior citizens/students. A 10% online discount is also available until midnight Friday, November 10.