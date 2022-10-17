These are the dates Goodwood Revival and Festival of Speed are taking place in 2023

The 2022 Central Feature in front of Goodwood House. Credit: Drew Gibson

The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard will be held on July 13-16 and The Goodwood Revival will be held on September 8-10.

Tickets for the Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 7 at 9am.

As previously announced, the 80th Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will take place on April 15-16, and tickets are already on sale for this event.

In 2023, the Festival of Speed will celebrate 30 years as the destination for innovation, technology and future mobility. The ever-popular Electric Avenue presented by bp pulse and Future Lab presented by Randox will remain at the heart of the spectacular event, which will also host legendary motorsport teams, drivers and riders from both past and present.

And in September, the 25th edition of Goodwood Revival continues to champion the ‘Make Do and Mend’ approach of the post-war era alongside second-hand sustainability. Expect a packed schedule of workshops, presentations and talks in the Revive & Thrive Village, as well as greater use of future-proof sustainable fuels in the cars taking to the track.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of Goodwood’s motorsport events, said: ‘Following a spectacular season at Goodwood, we’re delighted to announce the dates of our 2023 motorsport events, as we start preparing for an exhilarating year both on and off the track. 2023 is already set to be very special as we celebrate 75 years of motorsport at Goodwood, encompassing 25 years of the Goodwood Road Racing Club, 30 years of the Festival of Speed and 25 years of Revival - it's certainly going to be an unmissable year.’

When do tickets go on sale?Tickets for The Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival will be on sale at goodwood.com on the following dates:

Saturday, October 29 – Goodwood Road Racing Club Members

Monday, October 31 – Goodwood Road Racing Club Fellowship

Monday, November 7 – General Public