Things to do: Easter at Bolney Wine Estate

Spring Chef’s Dining Experience, Friday 29th March, 6.30pm

Join the Bolney team on an interactive journey through a 6-course tasting menu, which is bursting with flavours of fresh and locally sourced produce, much of which has been selected from the Estate’s kitchen garden. Each course has also been expertly paired with one of Bolney’s award-winning wines. Tickets are £120 (£75 without wine pairing) including a welcome drink (Cuvée Rosé 2018), and matches such as Founder’s Edition Pinot Noir 2018, and Winemaker’s Edition Muscaris 2022.

Alfresco Dining: Safari Pizza, Saturday 30th March, 6.30 – 8.30pm

Safari Pizza at Bolney Wine Estate over Easter

Easter weekend sees the arrival of Safari Pizza at the Bolney Estate! Bringing its delicious wood-fired pizzas that match perfectly with Bolney wines, there will be classics such as the Margherita, and Pepperoni, as well as some exclusive Easter-themed dessert pizzas! Tickets are £15, and include a welcome flight of Bolney wines (all food + additional drinks to be purchased on the night).

As well as the events, Bolney is always a brilliant local day out! Visitors can book onto one of the regular tours including the Sussex Cheese & Wine Tasting Tour (£30) or the Ultimate Food & Wine Matching Tour (£60) or visit the new Eighteen Acre Café for a delicious slice of cake + a glass of Bolney sparkling over the Easter weekend. There’s plenty of parking, electric car charging points, and the Estate is dog-friendly, too.