Things to do in the Lewes District this Easter 2024: Newhaven, Seaford, Lewes and more

Lewes –The Great Big Easter Egg Hunt

Explore the historic town of Lewes with this giant easter egg hunt, from Saturday 30 March to Wednesday 3 April, 10am - 3.30pm.

Entry costs £3 including an Easter egg, with profits going to Lewes foodbanks.

Lewes District: Things to do this Easter 2024. Image: Lewes Town Council

See the event on the Lewes Town Council Facebook page for more information.

Newhaven – Family Easter Trail at the RNLI Lifeboat Station

Saturday March 23: Starting at the Lifeboat Station on West Quay, collect your first clue and embark on a clue busting trail around the town. Solve all the clues to win your prize with surprises along the way. Just £5 per family group of up to 6 people.

For more information: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/newhaven/rnli-newhaven-lifeboat-station/family-easter-trail

Seaford – Easter Special, Life Church

The Easter egg-stravaganza special classes will be held on Saturday March 23. All family members are welcome. Tickets are £10 for first child (adults free) and include a variety of Easter/ spring themed activities and a small gift. Siblings (including those over 3 years) are welcome, siblings are £8 each which also includes a small gift. Children’s fancy dress is encouraged for the Easter bonnet parade.

The classes are at the following times: 9:30-10:30 mixed ages (from birth to 3). 11:00-12:00 babies (from birth to confident walkers). 12:30-1:30 mixed ages (from birth to 3).

For more information: allevents.in/seaford/easter-special

Telscombe Cliffs – Easter Egg Hunt at Smuggler’s Rest

Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31: Book a table for lunch over the Easter weekend & let your little ones go on an Easter Egg hunt whilst you wait for your food.

For more information visit the Smuggler’s Rest Facebook Page.

Drussilla’s Park

Take part in the free Easter Egg Trail from 29 March to 14 April. Get nose-to-nose with 80 species of animal in our interactive zoo, get wet in the super splash pad, go wild in indoor and outdoor playgrounds, enjoy unlimited access to seven family-friendly rides, tip-toe among prehistoric giants, be totally immersed in SARK sensory play experience, and more.

Follow the interactive app map along the zoo route to hunt for giant eggs hidden among the animals, solve the family-friendly clues, and snap a selfie at the end to be in with a chance of winning a huge Family Ticket Prize of 4 x Drusillas Tickets, 4 x SPARK Tickets, and £40 of food vouchers! No need to book, all Drusillas visitors over Easter can download the Drusillas App for free and get hunting!

For more information: www.drusillas.co.uk/easter-at-drusillas

Sheffield Park and Garden Easter Egg Hunt

Take a flight of imagination on Sheffield Park and Garden's duck-themed Easter trail as you duck and dive around the gardens taking in fresh bursts of colour from vibrant yellow daffodils to spectacular pink rhododendrons.

Meet some of Sheffield Park and Garden's more lively residents on our duck-inspired Easter trail and play games for all the family along the way. The trail takes place between 23 March and 14 April, from 10am to 5pm, with last entry at 4pm.

Prices are £3 per trail which includes an Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and dairy or vegan and gluten free chocolate egg.