​Third time lucky for Angmering Amble as free 5k walk returns for September

​Angmering Amble is set to return in September – and organisers are hoping it will be third time lucky for this fundraiser in aid of Littlehampton-based charity MenWalkTalk.

The free 5k circular walk was first planned in September 2022 by Angmering Parish Council but had to be cancelled due to the sad news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

It was then rebooked for April 2023 but had to be cancelled again due to a badger sett collapsing, making the route too dangerous to use.

Now, it is third time lucky and Angmering Amble is planned for Saturday, September 2, with registration at Worthing Rugby Club at 10am. The circular route will take walkers to Highdown Hill and back, starting between 11am and midday.

The view from Highdown Hill. Picture: Derek Martin / Sussex World DM1982272a

Visit www.angmering-pc.gov.uk/events/entry/angmering-amble-2023 for more information and to book. The walk will start and finish at Worthing Rugby Club and every walker will get free entry to the afternoon fixture.

Christine Jones, administrator at Angmering Parish Council, said: "Due to circumstances out of our control we have had to cancel it twice, last September when Her Majesty the Queen died and in April when a badger sett collapsed along the route and it was deemed too dangerous to use. So now, third time lucky we are hoping! We are looking further afield to encourage more participants."

The amble will be raising money for MenWalkTalk, a charity founded by Matthew Pollard from Littlehampton to support men’s mental and physical wellbeing by running walking groups and creating a safe space where they can talk openly about their mental health or anything they wish.