This half term there will be some really exciting activities for children at Michelham Priory
Tuesday 24th October – Meet the Home Guard WW2 Step back in time and meet the brave members of the Home Guard (Dads Army) from World War II.
Learn about their exploits and hear the stories and experiences of these courageous individuals.
Wednesday 25th October – Meet the Victorian Housewife Experience the daily life of a Victorian housewife as she tackles the challenges of laundry day. You can get hands-on with a scrubbing board, clothes dolly, and irons, and learn about the laborious process of washing clothes in the 19th century.
Thursday 26th – Meet the Celtic Warrior Our Celtic Warrior is guarding the Priory with an ancient and mysterious presence. He will transport you to a time of legends and myths. Let yourself be immersed in Celtic history and hear tales of bravery.
During the visit, children and their families are welcome to join in with our wonderful Halloween craft activities being run by the Priory’s fantastic volunteers.
Make your own Pom Pom Spider & Bat: Have a go at making your own Pom-Pom Spider and scary Bats, and add a touch of eerieness to your home! Make a black cat or Dracula: Let your little artists bring the classic Halloween characters to life with our black cat and Dracula crafts.
Make your Clay charms and amulets: Dive into the mystical world of the Celts by crafting clay charms and amulets using authentic Celtic moulds. You will only need pay the normal entrance fee (children over 5 and under 17 and students £6.50, adults £13, over 65s £12, or why not buy a family ticket 1 adult + 3 children £22.00; or 2 adults + 4 children £32.00 - though any donations to the Friends of Michelham Priory would be most appreciated! Pay on the day or book online - https://sussexpast.co.uk/event/october-half-term-spooky-crafts-at-michelham-priory/