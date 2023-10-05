This half term there will be some really exciting activities for children at Michelham Priory

Bring the kids to Michelham Priory between 11am and 3pm this half term and let them join in the Halloween fun.

Tuesday 24th October – Meet the Home Guard WW2 Step back in time and meet the brave members of the Home Guard (Dads Army) from World War II.

Learn about their exploits and hear the stories and experiences of these courageous individuals.

Wednesday 25th October – Meet the Victorian Housewife Experience the daily life of a Victorian housewife as she tackles the challenges of laundry day. You can get hands-on with a scrubbing board, clothes dolly, and irons, and learn about the laborious process of washing clothes in the 19th century.

Michelham Halloween

Thursday 26th – Meet the Celtic Warrior Our Celtic Warrior is guarding the Priory with an ancient and mysterious presence. He will transport you to a time of legends and myths. Let yourself be immersed in Celtic history and hear tales of bravery.

During the visit, children and their families are welcome to join in with our wonderful Halloween craft activities being run by the Priory’s fantastic volunteers.

Make your own Pom Pom Spider & Bat: Have a go at making your own Pom-Pom Spider and scary Bats, and add a touch of eerieness to your home! Make a black cat or Dracula: Let your little artists bring the classic Halloween characters to life with our black cat and Dracula crafts.

