This is when the annual wreath laying and Remembrance Service will take place in Ifield

On Remembrance Sunday, St Margaret’s Church holds two services because the congregation would not fit into the church at the same time. They hold one service that starts at 10.20am in the Church, is designed for young people and their families and is attended by 2nd Ifield (St Margaret’s) Scout Group. This service then moves to the war memorial at 10 55am. The second service begins at the war memorial at 10.50am and then moves into the Church for the later service.