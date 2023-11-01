BREAKING
This is when the annual wreath laying and Remembrance Service will take place in Ifield

The wreath laying and Remembrance Service in Ifield will take place as usual on Remembrance Sunday, which this year is on November 12.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:21 GMT
The two minutes silence and wreath laying will occur at 11am at the war memorial just inside the Churchyard of St Margaret’s Church.

On Remembrance Sunday, St Margaret’s Church holds two services because the congregation would not fit into the church at the same time. They hold one service that starts at 10.20am in the Church, is designed for young people and their families and is attended by 2nd Ifield (St Margaret’s) Scout Group. This service then moves to the war memorial at 10 55am. The second service begins at the war memorial at 10.50am and then moves into the Church for the later service.

Press photographers welcome, particularly between 10.45am and 11.15 am.