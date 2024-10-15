Thousands get set to run the Beachy Head Marathon
The Beachy Head Marathon, Ultramarathon and 10K all take place on Saturday, October 26 with the Beachy Head Half Marathon on Sunday, October 27.
Several thousand runners are due to take part, with all challenges starting and finishing from Eastbourne seafront at the start of the South Downs Way.
Saturday’s Beachy Head Marathon, now in its 44th year, is one the biggest off-road marathons in the UK and is popular for its scenic and challenging route through the South Downs National Park countryside.
The marathon course includes 300 steps, 14 gates and the equivalent elevation of 1,318m along the South Downs National Park route.
The Ultramarathon – also on Saturday - is an exciting recent addition to the annual event, with runners invited to take on both the traditional Marathon route followed by the 10K route, to create an endurance race of approximately 52.6 kilometres.
Entries for the Ultramarathon are limited to just 200 spaces and, due to the challenging nature of this race, are only accepted from runners that have previously completed a marathon within five hours.
The 10k run – also on Saturday - will set off with a route across the Downs to Belle Tout Lighthouse and back.
The Beachy Head Half – now in its fifth year - is on Sunday and the route will encompass much of the marathon route, but detour into new surroundings.
Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility and Community Safety, said, “These fantastic running events really do put our town on the map as people come from far and wide to take part in them – as well as local runners.
“And it’s no surprise as the routes all take in some of the most picturesque villages and stunning scenery within the South Downs National Park. I wish everyone well whether they are taking part for the first time or are participants who come back year after year for these special events.”
Since 2002, more than £100,000 has been donated by Eastbourne Borough Council to various voluntary groups and worthy causes supporting the Beachy Head Marathon, plus it is also estimated that charities receive more than £100,000 per year through runners’ sponsorship alone.
Spectators are encouraged to come along and cheer on the runners from the start/finish line on Dukes Drive or from Beachy Head and Exceat where there are pubs, cafés, toilets and parking available. Brighton & Hove Buses Coaster Bus also follows much of the route.
Races start at 7.40am for the Ultramarathon, 8.45am for the Marathon, 9.15am for the 10k and on Sunday, 8am for the Half Marathon. Marathon finishers are expected from 11.30am, with the last participants back by 6pm. Road closures will be in operation on Dukes Drive and Upper Dukes Drive.
The Beachy Head Marathon is supported by The View Hotel, Birchwood, Euro Self Drive, Bede’s School and specialist running shop Tempo.
There is still time to enter, for further information or to enter visit www.BeachyHeadMarathon.co.uk.
