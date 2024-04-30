Three brilliant siblings in the Tudor machine of power - on the Chichester stage

As for The Other Boleyn Girl, Ben, who has lived in Brighton for the past eight years or so, is relishing all the challenges that Thomas Boleyn offers, not least the burning question whether he is a baddie or not: “That's one of the things I have struggled with. As an actor you always try to find something human and to be sympathetic about the character you're playing or else it just becomes a bit arch, but history has not been kind to Thomas Boleyn. The word pimp is the word used in the book and yes, you could certainly look at it like that. I suppose the point is that we try to draw modern equivalents and you can look and see him as the equivalent of new money being highly ambitious and just desperate to get to the top position. My job is to find a way into that human character. Here's this man who wants to be accepted by the nobility and perhaps he has a God-given duty to get the best position he can in his life. But no, history has not been kind to him and I have to look at the text that Mike has produced and try to work my way through to find whatever it is about his relationship with his children. You've got to link into the Tudor mindset and realise that perhaps it's not so unusual for parenting to be so unattached. You have to realise that probably nobody else would be quite so shocked that Thomas Boleyn is trying to push his daughters into the eye of the king so that he might get another castle. You can sense the modern audience will feel shocked that he is trying to commodify his children but it was perhaps not so shocking in the court of Henry VIII which was all about power. And power is very human. Horrible Histories have done a brilliant job of bringing Henry VIII alive and we all remember his wives and how he beheaded two of them and how he worked his way through them at a rate of knots, but the facts are so much more complex than that. He was very conscious of his mortal soul.”