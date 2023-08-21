Three grandmas take on cycling challenge from Lands End to John O Groats for minibus in Worthing

↵

Three local grandmas’ from Angmering Cycling Club are taking on a 1000-mile ride from Lands’ End to John O Groats starting on Saturday 26th August to raise money for 3 very good causes.

Claire Moyle is raising money for a new school minibus for special needs children at Oak Grove College Worthing.

3 grandmas

Carol Boreham is raising money for a local charity Caner United.https://fundraising.cancerunited.org.uk/fundraising/grandmas-on-a-mission

Linda James is raising money for Hearing Dogs and RNLI.

All 3 have been training hard for most of the year for this event and are very excited about getting started.

The idea come about several years ago when they were chatting about what they would wish to do when they retired. Carol has had to wait a few years as Claire delayed her retirement due to the lockdown.

We have spent the best part of a year planning our route and accommodation and wanted to do the ride unsupported, meaning we will be carrying all our own kit. We are hoping the weather improves a little and are looking forward to seeing the country from the quieter side traveling on scenic routes crossing into Wales on the old Severn bridge and heading through the Scottish Grampians hopefully arriving in John O Groats on Wednesday 13th September.

You will be able to follow our progress on Claire Moyle’s link as we will be doing a daily blog.