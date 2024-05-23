Throwback fun for dads at Priory Meadow with free Father's Day event

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

Priory Meadow are taking dads back to their youth with their free Father’s Day event. On Saturday June 15th there will be a host of retro game consoles in the main mall of the shopping centre.

Dads and their family can enjoy some competitive gaming on old skool’ consoles from the likes of Sony and more.

Centre Manager, Andy Harvey, said: “This is going to be great fun for dads of all ages and their children. It also gives you a chance to sneak off and shop for some last minute father’s day gifts whilst dad is kept busy! There’s a wide range of retailers to shop from such as JD, Schuh, M&S, Waterstones and HMV.”

