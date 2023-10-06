Tickets on sale for Eastbourne Business Awards hosted by actress who appeared with Ricky Gervais and Peter Kay

The Eastbourne Business Awards have become a hallmark of the region's business calendar, showcasing the exceptional talent and resilience of entrepreneurs, start-ups, and established companies alike. The 2023 edition, hosted by the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, promises to be the most remarkable yet.

As the curtain rises on the 2023 awards, attendees can expect an evening brimming with excitement and glamour. The event will be hosted by the talented Jo Enright, famous for her roles in 'After Life' starring Ricky Gervais, as well as performances in ‘The Job Lot’, Peter Kay’s ‘Phoenix Nights’ and ‘Life’s too short’ with Warwick Davies, and promises to be a great night of entertainment amongst Eastbourne’s vibrant business community.