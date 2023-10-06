BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Tickets on sale for Eastbourne Business Awards hosted by actress who appeared with Ricky Gervais and Peter Kay

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Eastbourne Business Awards which will be hosted by an actress famous for her roles with Ricky Gervais and Peter Kay.
By Sam Pole
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Eastbourne Business Awards are back for another year recognizing outstanding achievement, innovation, and dedication within the local business community.

The Eastbourne Business Awards have become a hallmark of the region's business calendar, showcasing the exceptional talent and resilience of entrepreneurs, start-ups, and established companies alike. The 2023 edition, hosted by the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, promises to be the most remarkable yet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the curtain rises on the 2023 awards, attendees can expect an evening brimming with excitement and glamour. The event will be hosted by the talented Jo Enright, famous for her roles in 'After Life' starring Ricky Gervais, as well as performances in ‘The Job Lot’, Peter Kay’s ‘Phoenix Nights’ and ‘Life’s too short’ with Warwick Davies, and promises to be a great night of entertainment amongst Eastbourne’s vibrant business community.

Related topics:TicketsPeter KayAfter Life