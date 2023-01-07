A viral TikTok restaurant sensation is set to visit Sussex as parts of its tour across the UK.

Karen's Diner, which has a unique approach to customer service, will visit Brighton on March 19.

The diner has made a name for its ‘great burgers and very rude staff’ which has become viral online and has amassed 1.8 billion TikTok views and 1.2 million social media followers.

The pop-up diner will be appear at Revolution for a day of abusive staff, and free drinks for anyone named Karen.

Ryan Blackburn, Managing Director of Karen's On Tour said: “Once you’re in a Karen’s you’ll not be thinking about strikes, Brexit or electricity costs, you’ll just be wanting to survive.

“Customers would need to expect plenty of sass, great food, and a sprinkle of bad attitude, so don't expect special treatment as it’s all about Karen, and she won't be taking any nonsense! All will be able to have fun and wind the staff up to unleash their inner Karen and see their full Karen potential."

Karen's Diner launched in Sydney, Australia, in 2021 and has grown leaps and bounds in the year since. The chain now has millions of subscribers on social media platforms with videos of its staff in action regularly receiving millions of views on TikTok.

Diners have since opened up across the UK. Sheffield, Manchester, Birmingham and Newport are now blessed with the diners, where it is now custom to be rude back to staff members without harming your conscience.