Tillington Christmas fair takes place on Saturday November 25
On Saturday November 25 10.00 to 12.30 in Tillington Village Hall , 1 mile from Petworth, the Tillington Christmas Fair will take place.
There will be Christmas stalls of bric-a-brac, bottlebola, cakes, children's toys, and excellent silent auction prizes. Bacon butties, hot minced pies, mulled wine and coffee will be available.
Prices held at last year’s. £1 for entry includes tea/ coffee.
In aid of Tillington's lovely Grade 2* Listed Church which is expensive to maintain.
Details from [email protected] or 01798 342151.