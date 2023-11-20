BREAKING

Tillington Christmas fair takes place on Saturday November 25

On Saturday November 25 10.00 to 12.30 in Tillington Village Hall , 1 mile from Petworth, the Tillington Christmas Fair will take place.
There will be Christmas stalls of bric-a-brac, bottlebola, cakes, children's toys, and excellent silent auction prizes. Bacon butties, hot minced pies, mulled wine and coffee will be available.

Prices held at last year’s. £1 for entry includes tea/ coffee.

In aid of Tillington's lovely Grade 2* Listed Church which is expensive to maintain.

Details from [email protected] or 01798 342151.

