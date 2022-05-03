Tillington gears up for Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Tillington will be hosting a variety of events as the village celebrates the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 10:52 am
Tillington's All Hallows Church SUS-220305-104704001

On June 2 celebrations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will take part at the Tillington Recreation Field from 6pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Entry to the event is free with food, music, games, and drinks available to all comers.

Events at the celebration will include a Tug of War, Block Art Painting and a Dog Race Event culminating at 9.45pm at the lighting of thew jubilee beacon and a firework display.

Anyone wishing to get involved to help with the planning and contributing contact Jo Clevely via email at [email protected] or call 07973 258469

Her MajestyQueen