Tillington gears up for Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

On June 2 celebrations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will take part at the Tillington Recreation Field from 6pm.
Entry to the event is free with food, music, games, and drinks available to all comers.
Events at the celebration will include a Tug of War, Block Art Painting and a Dog Race Event culminating at 9.45pm at the lighting of thew jubilee beacon and a firework display.
Anyone wishing to get involved to help with the planning and contributing contact Jo Clevely via email at [email protected] or call 07973 258469