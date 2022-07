Tillington's All Hallows Church SUS-220305-104704001

Tillington Church will be hosting the UK Forces Veterans Show Band on Saturday, July 23 at 7.30pm.

The Band features former musicians from HM Forces, who will play light Classics; music from the Shows and some patriotic melodies.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert will also feature special guest, 2021 Chorister of the year, Ruby Skilbeck.

Profits will go towards a new Audio Visual Projector and screen in the church.