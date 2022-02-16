Time to get ready to rumble thanks to Southbourne wrestling event

The 'Prince of Mumbai' will be among the big names at Southbourne. SUS-220216-115325001

The giants of the grappling game will be taking part in an action-packed evening on March 12 featuring an all-in American Rumble, in which the wrestlers are eliminated by being thrown out of the ring over the top rope, and the last man standing is declared the winner.

Among the big names battling it out for the King of the Ring crown will be one of the most colourful personalities in British wrestling, the “Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh,

Sussex-based reigning PWF champion Barry Cooper, controversial Londoner Tate Mayfairs and local heavyweight contender Joshua James.

The Saturday night spectacular presented by top UK matchmakers Premier Promotions, whose shows have been thrilling fans since the 1980’s, will also feature tag-team and solo bouts in the run-up to the rumble finale.