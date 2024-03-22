Timing change for Burgess Hill u3a April meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CHANGE OF TIME FOR U3A APRIL SPEAKER

On April 4th the speaker at u3a’s monthly meeting will be talking about the Camino de Santiago or the Way of St. James.

This is a network of pilgrim’s ways leading to the shrine of the apostle James in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia in northwest Spain.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submitted article

Most Popular

This is seen as one of Christianity’s great pilgrimages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting on 4th April remains at Cyprus Hall but doors will open at 9.45am with the talk starting at 10.30am for about an hour.

Refreshments are available and u3a members and non members are welcome.