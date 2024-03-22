Timing change for Burgess Hill u3a April meeting
The u3a Meeting on 4th April femains at Cyprus Hall but the time has shanged.
CHANGE OF TIME FOR U3A APRIL SPEAKER
On April 4th the speaker at u3a’s monthly meeting will be talking about the Camino de Santiago or the Way of St. James.
This is a network of pilgrim’s ways leading to the shrine of the apostle James in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia in northwest Spain.
This is seen as one of Christianity’s great pilgrimages.
The meeting on 4th April remains at Cyprus Hall but doors will open at 9.45am with the talk starting at 10.30am for about an hour.
Refreshments are available and u3a members and non members are welcome.
Admission is free.