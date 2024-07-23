TJ Johnson is Steyning Jazz Club guest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TJ Johnson and his Quintet will be playing Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, August 2.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “With effortless intonation and soul, TJ Johnson transcends the genres of jazz, blues, swing and country, convincing the audience that any one of these timeless songs were actually written for him.

“TJ Johnson is widely considered to be one of the UK’s most charismatic highly revered jazz and blues singers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He is a thrillingly hot piano player and respected bandleader and was presented with Best Blues Singer by Jools Holland at the 2018 Boisdale music awards.

TJ Johnson (contributed pic)

“Taking you on a musical trail from the jazz dives of New Orleans, the foot tapping Honky Tonks of Texas to the hip speakeasies of New York, he sings songs of the night, songs of hope and songs of despair.

“Drawing from a rich eclectic mix of influences such as Dr John, Ray Charles, Jimmy Witherspoon, Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra and Willie Nelson, TJ shapes the music into his own individual style with a professional yet relaxed stage manner.

“He sprang upon the jazz scene in the late 1980s as a jazz singer with Max Collie at the age of seventeen and, since forming his own band in 1990, has performed extensively for over thirty years at many theatres, festivals and jazz clubs both in the UK and overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Backed by his group of top London-based musicians, the band line-up will be: TJ Johnson, piano and vocals; Al Nicholls, tenor sax; Nils Solberg, guitar; Wesley Gibbens, drums; and Simon Read, double bass.”

Admission charges are £15 and £10 for members.

“Owing to audience numbers approaching hall capacity, tickets will now need to be pre-booked at (WeGotTickets.com, enter Steyning in search box) For those unable to book online, team member Lindsay Buchanan will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356.”

The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning, BN44 3XZ.