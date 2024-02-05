Top comedy line-up at The Hawth in Crawley this spring

Troy Hawke (pic by Steve Ullathorne)

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor talks you through the shows coming up:

“There is so much comedy at The Hawth this Spring, we are really spoiling you! Stewart Lee, Emmanuel Sonubi and Sarah Millican are already sold out and Ed Gamble, Ed Byrne and Troy Hawke look set to do the same very soon so book quickly if they’re on your must-see list. There’s also all this to look forward to...

Friday, February 9, 8pm (Studio). Sam Avery: How Not To Be A Terrible Parent. “You’re a good parent, right? You love your kids. They’re everything to you. You make them eat vegetables and avoid petty crime. You read bedtime stories and don’t let them play with chainsaws. So why the nagging feeling that you could do better? In a world filled with bad advice, empty mantras and online experts, how do we celebrate the small victories of parenthood?”

Saturday, February 17, 8pm (Studio). Daniel Foxx: Villain: “What’s a little evil amongst friends? Fresh from a sell-out extended run at the Edinburgh Fringe, the award-winning gossip and TikTok starlet delivers a sensational show about childhood, Tilda Swinton and bullying but in a chic way. With his trademark wit and grandmother's pearls, he's taking us back to the 2000s, when the Special K diet was all the rage and the only queer representation was Jafar.”

Tuesday, February 20, 7.45pm (Studio). Connor Burns: Vertigo. “Don’t miss Scotland’s fastest rising comedy star’s brilliant new show! Vertigo is a punchline-packed show featuring submarines, relationships and the inevitable family drama. Hilarious, relatable, a bit rude in places of course and all the while served up with superb material, brilliant delivery and proper belly laughs. Support an exciting comedian and budding superstar early days.”

Friday, March 8, 8pm (Studio). Tom Houghton. “After an incredible break-out year, the multi-viral, social media sensation, star of Netflix The Circle and host of Very British Problems: Live and Bad Manors podcast, Tom sets out on his biggest and most hilarious show yet and ponders in an age where tradition and progress are wrestling against each other. What are the parts of ourselves that need shedding and what is worth holding on to?”

Thursday, March 28, 7.30pm (Theatre): Ed Gamble: Hot Diggity Dog. “The co-host of the award-winning mega-hit podcast Off Menu with James Acaster, judge on Great British Menu, Taskmaster champion has minced a load of meat (thoughts), piped it into a casing (show) and it’s coming to a bun (venue) near you.”

Thursday, April 4, 7.45pm (Studio): Ria Lina: Riawakening. “In the aftermath of a global pandemic, comedian and scientist Ria Lina has had a Riawakening and sees the world differently. In this, her highly anticipated debut tour, Ria tackles the issues of coming out of a global pandemic, the new normal, divorce, dating in a new digital world, motherhood and what it really means to be a woman today.”

Saturday, May 18, 8pm (Theatre). Troy Hawke: The Greeters Guild. “A journey which started with a non-consensual customer service shift outside TK MAXX in Macclesfield has led him around the world and directly into the orbit of the world’s biggest sporting figures. He’s confused Premiership footballers, been threatened by heavyweight boxers and improved the vocabulary of Formula 1 legends.