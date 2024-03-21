Trail of the Golden Goose - Easter family fun activity
Cunning conman 'Albumen Yolk' has just pulled off a stunning art theft… and now he's on the run with the priceless Golden Goose Egg.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Trail of the Golden Goose at The True CRIME Museum!
Come on a wild goose chase around the Museum to unlock Albumen's MYSTERY CLUES, solve his 3-D PUZZLES and MIND-BENDERS to lead you to the GOLDEN EGG!
Chocolate prizes for everyone at the end of this Easter Holiday Family Fun Trail.
Friday 29th April - Sunday 14th of March, 10am - 5pm.