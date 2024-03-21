Trail of the Golden Goose - Easter family fun activity

Cunning conman 'Albumen Yolk' has just pulled off a stunning art theft… and now he's on the run with the priceless Golden Goose Egg.
By Laura GreenContributor
Published 21st Mar 2024, 16:18 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 16:24 GMT
The Trail of the Golden Goose at The True CRIME Museum!

Come on a wild goose chase around the Museum to unlock Albumen's MYSTERY CLUES, solve his 3-D PUZZLES and MIND-BENDERS to lead you to the GOLDEN EGG!

Chocolate prizes for everyone at the end of this Easter Holiday Family Fun Trail.

Friday 29th April - Sunday 14th of March, 10am - 5pm.

