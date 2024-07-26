Travel the World in 9 Holes: Globetrotters Mini Golf Returns to Tilgate Park for Summer 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Globetrotters Mini Golf is excited to announce the return of their popular 9 hole mini golf course at Tilgate Park for the summer of 2024. Opening on July 26th, this immersive, around-the-world themed course offers a fantastic opportunity for local families and friends to come together for some fun in the heart of Crawley.

Journey around the world in 9 holes, with each one providing a unique challenge. From the ancient pyramids of Giza to the Great Wall of China, players will encounter both challenging and satisfying obstacles. Look out for the lifesize camel named Humphrey, as well as an elephant and panda.

Located inside the walled garden, the mini golf course is adjacent to the Walled Garden Café, ensuring that food and refreshments are readily available either before or after a round of golf. The mini golf course complements other activities in the park, including Go Ape tree trails and the Tilgate Nature Centre, making it an ideal destination for a full day of adventure.

Nick Martin, Director at Globetrotters, said: “We were thrilled with the response to our pop up mini golf course at Tilgate Park over the past two summers. The number of visitors exceeded our expectations, and we’re excited to bring the course back for a third year. We can't wait to welcome back our guests and introduce new visitors to this unique experience.”The course will be open every day during the school holidays from 26 July until 1 September and is open to anyone looking to sharpen their putting skills. More information, as well as tickets to the event, can be found on their website.

About Globetrotters Bar & Golf

Globetrotters Bar & Golf is a Sussex-based provider of mini golf events, operating throughout the South East. The business can be hired for weddings, festivals and corporate entertainment, as well as curating their own events at various leisure and hospitality venues.