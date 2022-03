An elegant meal and a glass of fizz could be the perfect way to end a special Mother's Day.

When dining at Côte Brasserie on Sunday after 12pm, mums get a free glass of prosecco to enjoy with their meal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information, and to book your table using the offer, click here.

Cote Brasserie in Chichester.