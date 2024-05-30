“Tremendous Trees” at Lewes Climate Hub
The Trees Committee of Friends of Lewes have organised some fascinating activities for their “Tremendous Trees” season at Lewes Climate Hub, 32 High Street, from 5th June to 15th June.
Visitors may browse ideas for tree for their garden, find out how valuable tree are to us and to wildlife and have a go at a Tree Quiz for a chance of winning a £25 garden token.
Other activities include making a tree medallion, making a beautiful flower decoration out of wood and sharing ideas for improving Lewes for wildlife.
On Saturday 15th June at 1.30 p.m., arboriculturalist Keith Sacre will give a talk: "Trees for your garden and how to look after them".