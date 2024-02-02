Trending Valentine’s Day ideas in Brighton for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether you want laid-back vibes, wild adventures or something in between, leading Brighton hen party company Fizzbox has the lowdown on the most entertaining and heart-fluttering ideas to make your Valentine's Day totally unforgettable.

This Valentine's Day, break free from the usual and embark on an adventure with your other half with the immersive world of escape rooms. Harness the power of your collective wit and teamwork as you decipher codes, solve puzzles, hunt for clues and navigate through mind-bending challenges. It’s a great bonding experience that’ll draw you and your partner even closer. Dive into a realm of mysteries, share laughter and celebrate your victory if you escape the room in just one hour.

Valentine's Day ideas in Brighton

Take a romantic journey on the afternoon tea bus where you’ll hop aboard an iconic Routemaster bus for a relaxing 90-minute journey through the city's stunning sights. Sip on six delightful teas, indulge in freshly-cut sandwiches and savour scrumptious cakes and scones with jam and clotted cream. As you drive past the Palace Pier, Royal Pavilion and North Laine, your love will blossom amongst the breathtaking scenery. Elevate your Valentine's Day with a dash of sophistication and class. You can even add a glass of bubbly to make things more special.

Indulge in the ultimate Valentine's Day treat with bottomless brunch! You’ll have unlimited cocktails, fizz, beer or soft drinks, paired with tasty brunch dishes, all in a lively and love-filled atmosphere. Elevate your romantic experience with themed brunches like 90s nostalgia, Beyonce, Spice Girls, Mean Girls, Taylor Swift and Britney. It's the perfect recipe for a fun-filled date, where laughter, love and bottomless drinks create unforgettable memories. Cheers to a Valentine's celebration where the drinks are as limitless as your love!

We bet you never thought you’d serve time together, but you’ll love a trip to Alcotraz, the bar behind bars! You’ll embark on a unique journey at this prison-themed cocktail bar, where mixing drinks becomes an illicit adventure. Talented actors bring this world to life, playing crooked guards and the warden who you’ll need to sneak alcohol past. Will you get caught? This shared escapade into excitement and creativity turns this special date night into something really memorable.

This Valentine's Day, turn up the pampering with a spa day for two! Immerse yourselves in relaxation, from soothing massages to luxurious treatments. Enjoy every moment of self care on a shared journey of bliss, creating a bubble of tranquillity where your love can flourish. Escape the everyday hustle, indulge in rejuvenation together and let the spa's magic revive both body and spirit. Enjoy the swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi, massage and more. Spoil yourselves because your relationship is worth it.

Shake things up this Valentine's Day in Blackpool with a sizzling cocktail making masterclass. Dive into the world of mixology with your significant other, creating tasty drinks that'll make your taste buds dance. Get hands on to create the perfect drinks under the guidance of an expert mixologist, turning your date night into a fun workshop. You might even discover a new talent. Plus, you’ll drink absolutely everything you make. From mastering the art of muddling to perfecting that cocktail shaker shimmy, every moment is a celebration that’s bound to spice up your Valentine's Day.

Trade the candlelight for laughter at a comedy night! Crack up together as hilarious comedians turn your date night into a laughter fest. We all know the good that laughter can do a relationship so bond over belly laughs, snorts and maybe even a few tears of happiness. Comedy nights add a dose of hilarity to your love story, proving that the couple that laughs together, stays together. Elevate your Valentine's with an evening of chuckles that you’ll remember for years after.

Why not try something different and trade Cupid's arrow for a thrilling twist with axe throwing? Channel your inner lumberjack or lumberjill as you and your special someone compete in a heart-pounding battle of aim and skill. This adrenaline-fueled activity is filled with laughter, friendly competition and a bit of lumberjack swagger. Axe throwing turns Valentine's into a smashing success, proving that love and throwing sharp objects can coexist in the most delightfully unexpected ways!

Celebrate love with good food as you indulge in the charm of afternoon tea! Just imagine tasty bites, sweet treats, tea and coffee in a cosy, romantic setting. Your afternoon tea is the perfect setting for stealing sweet glances and savouring every moment together. Tuck into scones with clotted cream and jam, cakes, sandwiches and more. Elevate your love story with a touch of elegance, making Valentine's Day unforgettable, one delightful sip and nibble at a time. Because nothing says I love you like good food, right?

