Tulleys Farm Shocktoberfest 2023: Love Island contestants, Geordie Shore star, Duncan from Blue and Rag'n'Bone Man walk the Black Carpet at world famous event - picture gallery

Celebrities were out in force at the VIP Press Night for Tulleys Shocktober Fest 2023 on Friday night (September 29).
Mark Dunford
Published 29th Sep 2023, 23:53 BST
Before taking on the terrifying attractions – including the Electrick Circus, The Chop Shop and Doom Town – the celebs walked the Black Carpet.

Sussex’s own Rag ‘n' Bone Man – real name Rory Graham – Duinca James from Blue joined Love Island and Geordie Shore stars and former Lioness Fara Williams MBE at the world famous event.

Here are some pictures from the Black Carpet – how many can you recognise?

1. Tulleys Farm Shocktoberfest 2023 black carpet

Celebrities including Love Island and Geordie Shore stars, Sussex's own Rag 'n' Bone Man, Duncan James from Blue and Fara Williams MBE walked the black carpet at the world famous Tulleys Farm Shocktoberfest 2023 launch. Photo: Mark Dunford

2. Tulleys Farm Shocktoberfest 2023 black carpet

Celebrities including Love Island and Geordie Shore stars, Sussex's own Rag 'n' Bone Man, Duncan James from Blue and Fara Williams MBE walked the black carpet at the world famous Tulleys Farm Shocktoberfest 2023 launch. Photo: Mark Dunford

3. Tulleys Farm Shocktoberfest 2023 black carpet

Celebrities including Love Island and Geordie Shore stars, Sussex's own Rag 'n' Bone Man, Duncan James from Blue and Fara Williams MBE walked the black carpet at the world famous Tulleys Farm Shocktoberfest 2023 launch. Photo: Mark Dunford

4. Tulleys Farm Shocktoberfest 2023 black carpet

Celebrities including Love Island and Geordie Shore stars, Sussex's own Rag 'n' Bone Man, Duncan James from Blue and Fara Williams MBE walked the black carpet at the world famous Tulleys Farm Shocktoberfest 2023 launch. Photo: Mark Dunford

