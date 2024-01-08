Tulleys Farm to host a vibrant Tulip Festival in West Sussex this spring

In a move that will add a vibrant touch to West Sussex's spring events calendar, Tulleys Farm, known for its popular Sunflowers and Shocktober Fest events, is gearing up to launch a spectacular Tulip Festival in 2024. This event marks a new chapter for the family-owned farm, which has been a staple in the community for generations.

Windmill with Crawley Downs View

Set against the backdrop of the picturesque West Sussex countryside, the Tulleys Tulip Fest is poised to draw visitors from across the region with its promise of over 500,000 tulips. Boasting a variety of 100 unique tulip types, the festival offers an array of colors, shapes, and sizes, creating a kaleidoscopic display akin to the famous tulip fields of Holland.

The Tulley family, who have been the custodians of the farm for four generations, view the festival as a celebration of their agricultural heritage and a tribute to the beauty of nature. Each tulip bulb has been meticulously cared for, ensuring a spectacle that is not only visually stunning but also emblematic of the family's dedication to farming and horticulture.

While the exact opening date of the festival is yet to be announced, early bird tickets are slated to go on sale on February 7th, stirring excitement among flower enthusiasts and festival-goers. The event also promises to offer a slice of Dutch culture, featuring traditional street food and a tulip bar, adding to the immersive experience.

Little Girl Enjoying The Fields

With the iconic windmill of Tulleys Farm serving as a picturesque backdrop, the Tulip Fest is set to offer a plethora of photo opportunities, making it an ideal destination for both photography enthusiasts and families looking for a unique way to welcome spring.