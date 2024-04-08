Tune in: How to watch the 81st Members' Meeting at Goodwood this weekend
The 81st Members’ Meeting at Goodwood, presented by Audrain Motorsport, takes place this weekend – Saturday and Sunday, April 13 and 14 – and is set to be an incredible event packed with a winning formula of spectacular cars, high-speed track demonstrations, fun-filled festivities and great entertainment.
For those who can’t make it in person this year, you can tune in and catch all the action from home – both on and off-track – across the Goodwood Road & Racing channels on Livestream, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.
The 81st Members' Meeting stream will begin each day as the track action begins. That is currently scheduled for 09.20 BST (10.20 CET, 04.20 EST) on Saturday and 09.00 BST (10.00 CET, 04.00 EST) on Sunday.The 81st Members’ Meeting Highlights programme will be available to watch on ITV1, showcasing some of the very best bits from the weekend onMonday, April 22, ITV1, 10.45 BST