Tune in: How to watch the 81st Members' Meeting at Goodwood this weekend

For those who can’t make it in person this year, you can tune in and catch all the action from home – both on and off-track – across the Goodwood Road & Racing channels on Livestream, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch .

The 81st Members' Meeting stream will begin each day as the track action begins. That is currently scheduled for 09.20 BST (10.20 CET, 04.20 EST) on Saturday and 09.00 BST (10.00 CET, 04.00 EST) on Sunday.The 81st Members’ Meeting Highlights programme will be available to watch on ITV1, showcasing some of the very best bits from the weekend onMonday, April 22, ITV1, 10.45 BST