Two main speakers announced for digital showcase in Eastbourne

A digital showcase in Eastbourne has announced that two of the UK’s foremost tech champions, with links to Microsoft, are headlining the event.

DigiFest will show off the area’s digital talent and give visitors the opportunity to chat with digital professionals, make new connections, find work opportunities and build partnerships.

Speakers at the event, that has been organised by business-led initiative Chalk which is run by custom software specialists Switchplane, include Amali de Alwis MBE - who is a serial entrepreneur and tech startup business leader.

Amali de Alwis MBE. Picture from PRG Marketing Communications

She was more recently CEO at Subak, the world’s first not-for-profit accelerator and data community that scales climate impact through data, policy, and public behaviour. Prior to this she was the UK managing director of Microsoft for startups, and CEO of multi award-winning social enterprise Code First: Girls.

Amali was named ‘the most influential woman in UK IT’ by Computer Weekly and was awarded an MBE in 2019 for services to diversity and training in the tech industry.

Her session will be a fireside chat, with Josh Babarinde OBE, on building tech into early-stage business.

Philip Fumey, who is also hosting a session, is technology strategist for the professional services industry at Microsoft. He is a CTO and consulting lead for UK high tech companies and is passionate about how inclusive tech can transform businesses to offer sustainable and profitable businesses.

Philip Fumey. Picture from PRG Marketing Communications

His session will be ‘Building Future Services – Digital Readiness from Cyber Security to AI’.

Event organiser Sarah Cronk said, “Covering everything from sector studies, starting up and finding talent, to diversity in tech and how to make your digital business greener, there’s really something for everyone.

“Or why not pop into one of our skills-based workshops to learn something new about coding or digital marketing?”

Digifest is being organised by custom software specialists Switchplane and supported by PRG Marketing Communications, Recursive, Racquet Studios, Eastbourne Chamber, Josh Babarinde OBE, East Sussex Careers Hub, and Bees Homes. Sponsors include Cloud ConnX, Birchwood Group, East Sussex College Group, FOUNDRY, Hetherington International Services, Bexhill College, and Switchplane.