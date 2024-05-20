Two National Garden Scheme gardens opening in Barnham in June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visit two lovely Barnham gardens and help support National Garden Scheme charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The Old Rectory

Peter and Alexandra Vining are avid gardeners and illustrators/ designers by profession. They completely renovated and redesigned their garden at The Old Rectory after they moved to Barnham in 2018. Work included removing huge amounts of building rubble, adding top soil, returfing and planting. The now, beautifully matured garden has a wide range of colourful plants and trees including salvias, lilies, roses, acers, cypresses and boxes.

The Old Rectory Barnham

‘We have friends who, in the past, had opened their gardens for the National Garden Scheme. Alex had always wanted a garden to be worthy of the National Garden Scheme and after a visit to our garden and a friendly discussion the NGS team agreed we could open in June 2021. Open days have been very successful and our visitors always show lots of interest and enthusiasm. Some visitors have returned to ask for advice on their gardens. Our grandchildren love to make cakes and assist on open days, which makes for a good atmosphere. Our neighbours opposite joined the National Garden Scheme in 2021 so we now have a joint opening’.

The Shrubbery

In contrast to The Old Rectory John and Ros Woodhead have lived in The Shrubbery for 45 years. The quarter acre garden has seen many changes in design and style over the years from a Good Life style all vegetable garden complete with a chicken coup and greenhouse to its present design with mature trees, shrubs and colourful borders of mixed perennials.

‘We continue to try new ideas and have something different to surprise our visitors each time we open. We love opening for the National Garden Scheme and look forward to it every year.’

The gardens at The Old Rectory 97 Barnham Road Barnham PO220EQ and The Shrubbery 140 Barnham Road Barnham PO22 0EHare open for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday 8th June and Sunday 9th June (10.00am-4pm) Admission for both gardens £6, children free. Home-made teas at The Shrubbery. Book online on the NGS website or pay on the day. Visits also By Arrangement for groups 10th June-15thJune for groups of 6-20. Visit the NGS website https://ngs.org.ukfor more details.

If you’re passionate about your garden and your friends and family tell you how lovely it is, why not open it to visitors with the National Garden Scheme?

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit https://ngs.org.uk