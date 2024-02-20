Two Sussex hotels and beaches are in top six nationally

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

So, a little bit of drizzle or a stiff breeze isn’t going to tamper with a visit to the coast. Two stunning hotels and beaches in Sussex have been recommended as some of the best to visit in the UK this Spring.

Many beaches are also closed to dogs, or with restricted access, May 1 - September 30, meaning Spring is a clear marker ‘in the sand’ to get a dog-friendly beach break booked!

And should a hound and their human brave the weather and hit the beach, they are less likely to have to compete for space meaning a pup can enjoy the soft feeling of sand under-paw, seemingly endless expanse for toy chasing and zoomies, new smells and even a ‘fresh’ doggy paddle.

Thankfully the UK boasts brilliant beaches and coastal petaways – and sustainable dog brand TANGLE Mission, who offer a range of dog products made from recycled fishing nets, has compiled a list of six brilliant ideas for hounds and their humans to consider for their 2024 Spring adventure.

Chewton Glen, Hampshire: a stay at one of these luxury dog-friendly Treehouses is likely to make a dog the envy of their pack, but what makes boutique hotel Chewton Glen, so barkingly brilliant is their close proximity to the coast and the New Forest. Highcliffe and Barton on Sea are nearby, as well as doggy paradise New Forest National Park – providing all the fun! Then it's back for R&R and ultimate canine comfort in this tree top oasis, complete with a large secure terrace for squirrel and bird watching, not chasing. Cary Arms & Spa, Devon:a real Woof You Were Here spot, Cary Arms’ quirky beach huts residences, with their own sunbathing deck, offer uninterrupted views across Lyme Bay to Portland Bill along the Jurassic Coast. With secluded coves, golden sands, and heaps of dog-friendly beaches, it’s dog walks aplenty. Plus, Cary Arms also offers guided walks such as the Agatha Christie Walk for something a little more unique with a dog in tow. Bike & Boot, Scarborough: pooch-friendly throughout the entire hotel, dogs will be guaranteed a walk welcome in this fun hotel in the North Yorkshire seaside town of Scarborough. Spend days walking the coastal paths of the local area – or go beyond the sea to the nearby North Yorkshire Moors. Should a dog get wet or dirty on their adventures, have no fear, as the Bike & Boot has a dog grooming room for pups to freshen up in, so they join their owners, as they indulge in the hotel’s complimentary hot drinks, afternoon cake and film club. The Gallivant, Camber Sands, East Sussex: located directly opposite Camber Sands beach – a beautiful stretch of golden sand, this small and perfectly formed luxury motel style property serving Hamptons vibes is pawfect for four-legged beach frolics, a super-relaxed experience, good food and wellness facilities. Beyond Camber, enjoy trips to the quaint market town of Rye, Hastings and the Dungeness National Nature Reserve. Often described as a desert, Dungeness is probably the most unique place to visit on the coast of Britain. Burgh Island Hotel, South Devon: this unique Art Deco Hotel, located on its own private island, will transport hounds and humans to the 1930’s. A one-time hangout for Agatha Christie and Noel Coward, it’s accessed via Land Rivers across the beach or the unique sea tractor, tide dependent for a truly exclusive escape. A canine adventure playground, spend days exploring the island’s golden beaches and landscape. Then leave a salty dog to chill, while donning glad rags for fine dining yesteryear-style in the stylish surroundings of The Grand Ballroom. Beach Hut Suites at Beachcroft, Bognor Regis: watch the world go by and make the most of the coast with a canine in one of these luxurious Beach Hut Suites. Located directly on the beachfront, by the seaside resort of Bognor Regis, each one is bright, colourful, modern and well-equipped with creature comforts – doggie welcome pack included. Pooches will also be delighted by the doggy breakfasts and canine dinners, which are available as part of their pet packages. Beachcroft is also brilliantly based for enjoying attractions and sites including Chichester, Climping, Goodwood, and West Wittering.