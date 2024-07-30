Tymon Dogg plays rare Hastings date

Tymon (contributed pic)

Tymon Dogg will perform at the Electric Palace Cinema, 39a High Street, Hastings on Friday, August 2 at 7.30pm in a rare local show by the Hastings-based musician.

Tickets on www.electricpalacecinema.com/whats-on/tymon-dogg-live

Spokeswoman Annie Mannion said: “Though best known for his work with The Clash and its frontman Joe Strummer, Tymon Dogg’s solo career as a singer-songwriter has spanned five decades, with numerous solo albums released to critical acclaim. In recent years he has split his time between England and Spain, recording with the band the Dacoits.

“A multi-instrumentalist, Tymon’s music is difficult to categorise, with a variety of ingredients forming his eclectic sound and unique style including folk, Indian, flamenco, gipsy-punk and Mongolian throat singing.

“Originally from Liverpool, and having spent many years in London, Tymon has lived in Hastings for the past 30 years. At the tender age of 17 Tymon recorded a single with Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones prior to them forming rock band Led Zeppelin. This led to a recording contract with Apple records and recordings with Paul McCartney and James Taylor. Tymon also toured and wrote with The Moody Blues, supporting them at the Albert Hall when he was 19 years old.”

Annie added: “This is a rare opportunity to see Tymon Dogg in his adopted home town of Hastings, as part of the Electric Palace cinema’s Summer Music Season 2024. Co-curated with Emmy-award winning writer, music journalist, and broadcaster David Quantick, the Season also features other upcoming special appearances including another Hastings resident, Emma Anderson from the band Lush, who will be taking part in a Q&A alongside her former bandmate Phil King.”

The Electric Palace cinema show is Tymon’s first local solo gig for a while. He said: “I will be playing the five-string electric violin, guitar and violin and singing some of my old songs and some new ones too.”