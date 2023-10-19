Typical signs of ageing or dementia? Hailsham are home hosts event to help local people

A care home in Hailsham is inviting the local community to learn more about dementia.

On Wednesday 1st November, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, is hosting a ‘Typical signs of ageing or dementia? – Recognising and responding to the symptoms’ event.

Aiming to raise awareness about the condition, the session will provide an overview of normal ageing and how symptoms differ from dementia.

Led by Care UK dementia specialist, Alison Butler, the event will also explore the signs of dementia, as well as the differences between the three most common types of the condition.

Bowes House is hosting a dementia awareness event to help local people

Jonathan Johnson, Home Manager at Bowes House, said: “As we get older, it is common to become more forgetful, whether that’s forgetting a name, or walking into a room and having no idea what we went there for.

“In this special session, we’ll be discussing normal ageing and how this can differ from signs of a more serious condition. With extensive experience caring for those living with the condition, the team will also be on hand to share their expertise and advice.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the community to what we anticipate will be an incredibly helpful afternoon with Alison.”

Bowes House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has it very own cinema and hairdressers and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation. The home has a comprehensive activity programme offering a mix of themed events, group activities and days out.

To book your place at this free event, contact Bowes House’s Senior Customer Relations Manager Karen Milligan, on 01323 888 611 or email [email protected]