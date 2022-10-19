Uckfield, Eastbourne and Hastings named among the top 15 locations in the UK to spend Bonfire night

That’s according to the latest study from LotteryCritic.com. The experts analysed light pollution data to discover the best and worst locations in the UK to view this year's fireworks displays.

Uckfield is the second-best place in the United Kingdom to spend Bonfire night this year, with a fireworks visibility score of 73.80 out of 100.

Uckfield has a Sky Quality Meter reading of 20.84 (mag./arc sec2), the highest possible score for this metric being 22.00, certifying that the area has very minimal light pollution.

Most Popular

Uckfield, Eastbourne and Hastings have been named among the top 15 best locations in the United Kingdom to spend Bonfire night this year. Picture by Moomsabuy/Shutterstock.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne is in joint-eighth, along with Haverhill in Suffolk, with a score of 70.80 out of 100. Hastings, meanwhile, ranks 15th with a score of 68.68 out of 100.

LotteryCritic.com can reveal that the United Kingdom location predicted to have the clearest view of this year's fireworks is St. Davids in Pembrokeshire, Wales, with a score of 74.40 out of 100.

St. Davids’ Bortle Scale classification of three, along with a low artificial brightness score (42 μcd/m2) guarantees the perfect dark blue skies to watch the show.

In third place is Truro in Cornwall with a fireworks visibility score of 73.50 out of 100. Truro has an artificial brightness score of 335 μcd/m2 guaranteeing a very low light intensity - the perfect environment for attending your local display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bortle scale is a classification system which uses astronomical observations to measure light pollution. The scale runs from 1 (darkest – best for watching fireworks) to 9 (worst – difficult to watch fireworks).

SQM (Sky Quality Meter) is an instrument used to give a reading on the luminance of the night sky. A rating of 16.00, is the lowest and therefore the brightest sky. 22.00 is the highest and thus darkest.