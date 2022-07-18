UK Harvest launches free summer activity club for children in Chichester

Chichester’s environmental charity, UKHarvest, is set to launch their fun packed ‘Summer Holiday Cookery Club’ for children receiving benefit-related Free School Meals.

The four-day long summer holiday clubs will take young people, aged 8 to14, on a journey of food exploration and discovery, a jam-packed course of cooking, playing and learning. Starting the week commencing July 25, the five clubs will take place in Bognor, Chichester, Littlehampton, Petworth and Selsey.

The course is open to children aged eight to 14 within West Sussex County Council, receiving benefit-related Free School Meals.

Children will be given the opportunity to design their very own recipe, prepare a tasty lunch and eat together! They’ll try new flavours, explore world foods, develop skills in the kitchen, whilst learning the importance of healthy eating and fighting food waste.

It is a fun way to meet new people, make friends and get involved in creative, thought-provoking activities.

Each session includes a wholesome meal and snack. At the end of each session families will have the opportunity to access further support and collect surplus rescued food.

The free sessions are part of the government funded Holiday Activities and Food Programme. Spaces are limited and are to be booked on a first come first serve basis.