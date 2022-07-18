UK Harvest launches free summer activity club for children in Chichester

The four-day long summer holiday clubs will take young people, aged 8 to14, on a journey of food exploration and discovery, a jam-packed course of cooking, playing and learning. Starting the week commencing July 25, the five clubs will take place in Bognor, Chichester, Littlehampton, Petworth and Selsey.
The course is open to children aged eight to 14 within West Sussex County Council, receiving benefit-related Free School Meals.
Children will be given the opportunity to design their very own recipe, prepare a tasty lunch and eat together! They’ll try new flavours, explore world foods, develop skills in the kitchen, whilst learning the importance of healthy eating and fighting food waste.
It is a fun way to meet new people, make friends and get involved in creative, thought-provoking activities.
Each session includes a wholesome meal and snack. At the end of each session families will have the opportunity to access further support and collect surplus rescued food.
The free sessions are part of the government funded Holiday Activities and Food Programme. Spaces are limited and are to be booked on a first come first serve basis.
A parent of a child on a previous course mentioned: “My daughter learned about healthy foods, food sustainability and had an opportunity to try foods in forms that she'd not done before. She also had an opportunity to mix with children other than her peers from school which was hugely beneficial. She always felt welcomed and enjoyed the sessions.”