Ukraine's biggest rock band play Brighton Centre

Okean Elzy (pic by Maksym Getman)

Spokesman James Wallace said: “The band, whose name translates to Elza’s Ocean, have become one of Ukraine’s biggest musical success stories over decades following the releases of their rock anthems На небі (Na Nebi) and Без бою (Bez boyu). Now, they are gearing up to release their first album entirely in English, with more details to be announced soon. For over 25 years, Okean Elzy has been a beacon of hope and inspiration in Ukraine, spreading their message of resilience and unity through their music. Lead singer Sviastoslav Vakarchuk aka Slava has been at the forefront of this movement, using his platform to advocate for peace and solidarity in the face of adversity.

“On their yet-to-be-announced upcoming album, Okean Elzy aims to introduce their Ukrainian culture to audiences around the world. Their decision to release an English-language album comes at a crucial time as the ongoing war in Ukraine underscores the importance of international solidarity and understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...