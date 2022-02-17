Ultimate Eastbourne events guide 2022: Save the date for Airbourne, Magnificent Motors, 999 display and more

A packed programme has been unveiled for 2022 by Eastbourne Borough Council with many free events taking place and the opportunity to book tickets in advance for a wide range of displays, shows and festivals.

Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said: “With such a fantastic line up of events throughout 2022, Eastbourne really is the place to be this year.

“After two very difficult years, we are delighted to see so much back on the calendar including some regular crowd pleasers as well as new events.

“We are planning a stunning string of events and look forward to welcoming people back to enjoy all Eastbourne has to offer.”

There’s lots to look forward to this year and there really is something for everyone, so grab your diaries and save the dates.

Stargaze with Eastbourne Astronomical Society on Saturday, February 26 at Beachy Head from 6pm to 8pm and also on March 12 from 7pm.

Eastbourne Half Marathon on Sunday, March 6, followed by the Coastal Trail Running's 10K, half marathon and ultra across the South Downs from Helen Garden on Saturday, March 19.

Seafront markets make a welcome return in April ahead of dates in May, June, July and August

Eastbourne Reggae Carnival brings a heavyweight reggae line up to the Winter Garden for Easter Sunday including Aswad and General Levy.