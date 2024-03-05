Understudy saves the day in Eastbourne thriller

Neil McDermott - Sleuth (UK Tour) - Photo credit Jack Merriman

Sleuth, a Tony Award-winning play in 1971 and then an acclaimed movie a year later starring Laurence Olivier and Michael Caine, remains one of the greastest psychological thrillers. Anthony Shaffer's cat-and-mouse masterpiece had the Devonshire Park Theatre audience entralled on Monday's opening night and is well worth seeing.

Coronation Street star Todd Boyce was indisposed on Monday so understudy Lee Peck stepped in to play the part of Andrew Wyke, a husband seeking revenge over his wife's lover. Peck, much younger than ageing detective novelist Andrew, coped very well, despite losing his false moustache! He proved an excellent sparring partner for Andrew's young rival, Milo Tindle, superbly played by Neil McDermott of EastEnders fame.

The husband's purpose for inviting Milo to his lavish country home in Wiltshire is to use gamesmanship to outwit and humiliate him. But he starts by pointing out that Milo's plan to marry the unseen wife Marguerite will backfire because of her insatiable appetite for spending money. He proposes that both men can make a lot of money if Milo pretends to break into his mansion and steal some jewels. Milo would be able to fence them, while Andrew could collect on the insurance. But it is a trap.