Urgent call for helpers for The Arundel Players

The Arundel Players are putting out an urgent call for volunteers to help them bring their productions to the stage and for other tasks including manning the bar.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are in the fortunate position of having their very own home, the Arundel Priory Playhouse, which makes them the envy of many – but they still need to raise around £10,000 a year to cover the costs, and it's a struggle to do that from their six productions a year alone. But also a lack of volunteers is proving a real headache.

Dawn Smithers, chairman of the Arundel Players, said more helpers were needed ensure the Players’ continued success and operation. The future of the theatre certainly isn’t at stake. They are planning ahead for this year already. But more volunteers would certainly make things considerably easier. Get in touch via [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are urgently seeking volunteers to support an already over-stretched team for lighting design and operation, sound, set building, stage management, bar and front of house. By offering your help in these areas, you can contribute to the preservation of the Arundel Priory Playhouse and play a part in promoting the arts in our community”.

Most Popular

Dawn Smithers (contributed pic)

The Players held a successful open day early in November and a decent number of people came forward and signed up, but there is still a long way to go: “Since Covid our organisation has suffered. People have been very cautious very understandably about coming back and we have lost quite a few volunteers for various reasons. Some of them were quite elderly and just didn't want to come back and that's why we had the open day but I certainly wouldn't say that we're OK now. There are so many different aspects that we need filling. We're down to two people in the lighting and one person on the sound and we also need people to help with the set-building.”

Rent, general upkeep and energy prices are high: “A lot of our money comes through the six shows we do a year but also the revenue through the bar. And it is difficult to find people.”