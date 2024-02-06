Urgent call for volunteer hairdressers and barbers for 'haircuts for homeless' event tomorrow
Emma O’Malley is looking for volunteers to get involved in the ‘haircuts 4 homeless’ event which is taking place tomorrow at Stonepillow St Cyriacs in Chichester from 2pm (Wednesday, February 7).
Emma O’Malley, who owns the multi-award-winning Emma O’Malley Hair and Beauty shop in Midhurst is calling for volunteers. She said: “We are desperately looking for volunteer barbers and hairdressers to get involved and help us.
"We used to get loads of volunteers, but now there’s only three of us. A haircut can be life-changing.”