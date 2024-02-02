Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The date was announced on the RM Sotheby's London to Brighton Veteran Car Run stand at this week's Retromobile classic car show in Paris, where the Veteran Car Run team is engaging with many of the historic event's European participants.

The jolly single-day Summer Run was established in 2022 to provide owners of pioneering pre-1905 vehicles with an opportunity to enjoy their cars in the run-up to the annual RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run which, as tradition dictates, takes place on the first Sunday in November.

Having proven so popular with participants, the 2024 Summer Run will once again be based at the Club's Woodcote Park clubhouse, 350 acres of wonderful countryside adjacent to the Epsom Downs in Surrey.

The Royal Automobile Club has confirmed that this year’s eagerly-anticipated Summer Veteran Car Run will make a welcome return on Thursday, July 18. Picture: Royal Automoblie Club

The magnificent veteran cars will assemble on the Cedar Lawn for morning refreshments before a leisurely departure onto the quieter roads of rural Surrey and Sussex heading for a pit stop and a well-earned lunch in a secluded location.

Afterwards, participants can enjoy a gentle return run to Woodcote Park for high tea followed by a light-hearted concours with unusual judging criteria followed by the prize-giving. The day's proceedings will conclude with alfresco drinks (weather permitting!), before the Club's Executive Head Chef serves a summer feast in the historic Motor House surrounded by the Club's heritage vehicle collection.

The unique appeal and significance of the London to Brighton Run regularly attracts more than 400 entries from all over the world. However, the Summer Run is open to just 30 petrol, steam or even electric pioneers, and July’s showpiece is certain to attract another full capacity of truly remarkable machines, all dating back 120 years to the dawn of motoring.

Ben Cussons, Chairman of the Royal Automobile Club said: “The Summer Run has proved to be a wonderful warm-up for the RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run and now is firmly established as one of the most enjoyable highlights on our calendar.