Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
39 minutes ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
44 minutes ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
45 minutes ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever
15 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
16 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers

VIDEO: Watch Star Brewery Gallery director Neeta Pedersen talk to Phil Hewitt/SussexWorld

Visions to Enchant offers an exhibition from East Sussex College, Lewes at the Star Brewery Gallery, Lewes from Tuesday, March 21-Sunday, March 26.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 16th Mar 2023, 07:05 GMT

Artists taking part are: Appleonia Calamita, Rosie Churchman-Burroughs, Sophie Fish, Samuel Howard, Maya Larsen, Elise Nika, Phoebe Ociepka-Tearle, Polly Ovais-Smith, Diana Pigon, Andreea Prefit, Ryan Rowe, Ryan Skeel, Summer Tilley, Laura Twardzisz, Alex Walter and Harvey Warner.

Neeta Pedersen, who runs the gallery, said: “The Royal Opera House Design Challenge is an international annual competition which is open to all UK FE colleges and sixth-form schools/colleges. Locally it provides the art & design extended diploma, animation & illustration and beauty & make-up students from East Sussex College, Lewes, the opportunity to test and develop their marketing, production and creative design skills based around an opera or ballet production. This year the opera is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s The Magic Flute. This project is an incredible opportunity for the students to engage with a live brief, a real client and design for the most prestigious stage in the country, if not the world. Each participating student works through the stages of design, realising a professional director’s vision and building a portfolio of their process and a final piece in one of four categories: set design; costume design; marketing strategy & design; and hair, wigs & make-up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is an additional requirement of the Royal Opera House Design Challenge to follow a director’s vision. The close collaboration and full understanding between a director and a designer are an essential part of every production and crucially important to the successful execution of the conceptual vision of the director. This exhibition showcases all the art & design extended diploma, along with two beauty and make-up students’ submissions. To help support the students, members of the public visiting the show are encouraged to fill in a short questionnaire and vote for their favourite piece of work. The student whose work is identified as best in show will receive a small prize that will be awarded at a private view to be held lunchtime on Sunday, March 26 before the exhibition will be opened again at 1pm to members of the public.”

Most Popular
    Summer Tilley
    Summer Tilley
    Summer Tilley

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    East Sussex CollegeArtists