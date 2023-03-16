VIDEO: Watch Star Brewery Gallery director Neeta Pedersen talk to Phil Hewitt/SussexWorld

Neeta Pedersen, who runs the gallery, said: “The Royal Opera House Design Challenge is an international annual competition which is open to all UK FE colleges and sixth-form schools/colleges. Locally it provides the art & design extended diploma, animation & illustration and beauty & make-up students from East Sussex College , Lewes , the opportunity to test and develop their marketing, production and creative design skills based around an opera or ballet production. This year the opera is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s The Magic Flute. This project is an incredible opportunity for the students to engage with a live brief, a real client and design for the most prestigious stage in the country, if not the world. Each participating student works through the stages of design, realising a professional director’s vision and building a portfolio of their process and a final piece in one of four categories: set design; costume design; marketing strategy & design; and hair, wigs & make-up.

“There is an additional requirement of the Royal Opera House Design Challenge to follow a director’s vision. The close collaboration and full understanding between a director and a designer are an essential part of every production and crucially important to the successful execution of the conceptual vision of the director. This exhibition showcases all the art & design extended diploma, along with two beauty and make-up students’ submissions. To help support the students, members of the public visiting the show are encouraged to fill in a short questionnaire and vote for their favourite piece of work. The student whose work is identified as best in show will receive a small prize that will be awarded at a private view to be held lunchtime on Sunday, March 26 before the exhibition will be opened again at 1pm to members of the public.”