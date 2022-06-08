Wakehurst hosts wellbeing events this summer

For the first time, visitors can explore Wakehurst on two wheels, with three cycling evenings taking place in June, July and September, the first being on Saturday, June, 25.

The route will take cyclists down to the tranquillity of Westwood Lake and through the woodland.

Visitors can choose from a Thursday, Friday or Saturday evening to enjoy this tour of Wakehurst.

Wakehurst has various summer events

The summer running series offers a range of races for all ages and abilities, from a morning 5K run perfect for beginners, to an evening 8K Willow Run.

A third event welcomes younger visitors, with an early morning Family Toddler Run.

Wakehurst will be opening the doors to visitors and their four-legged friends, with three exclusive dog walking events as well.

There will also be the chance to finish off the evening walk with refreshments and dog ice cream.

Lorraine Lecourtois, head of public programmes at Wakehurst, said: “We're delighted to be launching this new wellbeing series here in the gardens at Wakehurst. The last two years have shown us the benefits of spending more time outdoors, and we hope that by extending our opening hours and offering new ways to engage with and appreciate nature, we will welcome more visitors to discover our wild and biodiverse landscape."

These wellbeing events offer fun ways to keep active with friends and family, while exploring Wakehurst.