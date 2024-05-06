Warren Mailley-Smith is Horsham Music Circle guest

Warren Mailley-Smith (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The artist for this special occasion will be concert pianist Warren Mailley-Smith.”

For tickets, phone 01403 252602 or email [email protected]. Online bookings at wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle. Tickets also on the door.

“Described by Classic FM as ‘stunning, fantastic and sensational’, Warren made waves in the music world in 2015 when he performed the complete solo works of Chopin in a single series of concerts, memorising approx 3.5 million notes! He will perform some of them again in Horsham at his Music Circle recital.

“He studied at the Royal College of Music where he won numerous postgraduate prizes including a Countess of Munster Award and the French Piano Music Prize followed by private studies with Peter Feuchtwanger and the late Ronald Smith. He made his solo debuts to critical acclaim at Wigmore Hall, London and Carnegie Hall, New York and in 2011 made his much-anticipated debut with the RPO.

“Warren is in increasing demand as a solo concert artist, and the Music Circle is delighted he has found a free evening to play for us in his busy schedule of performances in festivals and concert venues across the UK and further afield in Europe and the US.

“His programme includes Chopin favourites - the Berceuse in D flat major Op 57, Ballade No 1 in G minor Op 23 and Andante Spianato et Grand Polonaise Op 22 with Beethoven’s Appassionata Sonata, Rachmaninov’s Prelude in G minor, Amberley Wild Brooks by John Ireland and the Liszt piano arrangement of Schumann’s song Frülingsnacht. Certainly an enticing programme for all piano enthusiasts and not to be missed!”

