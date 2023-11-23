WATCH: a look at the Chichester Starwars 'May The Toys Be With You' exhibition

We had a look at the Chichester Star Wars 'May The Toys Be With You' exhibition at the Novium Museum on 1 Tower Street.

One of the UK's best collections of vintage Star Wars toys and original cinema posters is now on display in The Novium Museum. ‘May The Toys Be With You’ is a celebration of the now highly collectable vintage toy line and of the iconic design work and art of the original Star Wars movies. The event has been open since October, and will end on April 20, 2024.

The exhibition features hundreds of incredible vintage toys, posters and memorabilia, including a 1977 movie poster by The Brothers Hildebrant. Given 36 hours to complete the poster, the twins worked collaboratively in a single non-stop session to achieve the print deadline.

The Communications and Events Officer for the Novium Museum Laura Williams said: “We’re so excited to have the ‘May The Toys Be With You’ exhibition here with us. The response so far has been really positive and it’s been great to see Star Wars fans of all ages coming here and getting involved.

Storm Troopers at the Novium Museum.

“For the little ones, we’ve got interactive draws, a vintage toy box where they can explore games and toys from the 70s. We’ve even got dress-up for all ages, so people can dress up as their favourite character."