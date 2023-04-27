Edit Account-Sign Out
Watch video and see 35 pictures of bluebells on the Wiston Estate

Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate is filled with bluebells at the moment and they smell divine. There are similar displays in nearby America Wood, east of the A24 at Ashington.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST

Across the woodlands on Wiston Estate, the aim is to grow sustainable timber, increase biodiversity and sequester carbon. The estate is privileged to provide habitat for rare birds such as nightingales and turtle doves.

There is an extensive public footpath and bridleway network and visitors are welcome but they are asked to stay on the designated paths. Dogs should be kept on a lead or in sight at all times.

Bluebells in Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate and America Wood east of the A24 in Ashington on April 26, 2023

1. Bluebells April 2023

Bluebells in Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate and America Wood east of the A24 in Ashington on April 26, 2023 Photo: Elaine Hammond

Bluebells in Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate and America Wood east of the A24 in Ashington on April 26, 2023

2. Bluebells April 2023

Bluebells in Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate and America Wood east of the A24 in Ashington on April 26, 2023 Photo: Elaine Hammond

Bluebells in Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate and America Wood east of the A24 in Ashington on April 26, 2023

3. Bluebells April 2023

Bluebells in Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate and America Wood east of the A24 in Ashington on April 26, 2023 Photo: Elaine Hammond

Bluebells in Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate and America Wood east of the A24 in Ashington on April 26, 2023

4. Bluebells April 2023

Bluebells in Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate and America Wood east of the A24 in Ashington on April 26, 2023 Photo: Elaine Hammond

